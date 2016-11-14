Translate to: 

George hospital investigated

George hospital investigated
George Hospital
GEORGE NEWS - The Western Cape health department has confirmed that an investigation into fraud and corruption is underway at the George provincial hospital.
 
Mark van der Heever, the department's deputy director of communication also said that the Forensic Investigation Unit (FIU) is investigating the matter.
 
The inquiry was started when allegations of fraud and corruption were raised by the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers' (Nupsaw) Union.
 
Allegations of nepotism form part of this investigation after an e-mail was found on an internal computer in which a senior official in the hospital's finance department allegedly provided a job seeker with information regarding the questions and likely topics that would be asked during the job interview.
 
The original e-mail was edited with the name of the sender and recipient removed. The e-mail was then allegedly distributed.
 
Meanwhile one of Nupsaw's shop stewards who was central to bringing these allegations to light, was suspended on Friday 28 October by his employer, the Western Cape health department.
 
Omar Parker, provincial administrator of Nupsaw, believes that the shop steward's suspension is due to the active position the union has taken in exposing fraud and corruption at the hospital.
 
Sources told the George Mini that the shop steward feels that ever since the union blew the whistle, it has been victimised by the management of the hospital as well as the regional health department structures.
 
Van der Heever responded: "The suspension of the shop steward is unrelated to the allegations of fraud and corruption which he lodged. We are not in a position to divulge the charges against him, but confirm that a disciplinary hearing is scheduled for Monday 5 December."
 
It is also alleged that the shop steward made derogatory and defamatory statements on social media against the senior member implicated in the alleged corruption.
 
But Parker feels the department has overreacted.
 
"The union is open to meet and talk to the employer to resolve the matter in an amicable way. This is very heavy-handed, as we feel he did not defame anybody," said Parker.
 
He contends that the FIU is not an independent body.
 
"The FIU is under the jurisdiction of the premier's office. What it means is that one provincial department is investigating another department and we are skeptical as we do not believe it will be impartial. The forensic investigation should be done by a totally independent entity."
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
date 2016-11-14
08:06 (GMT+2), Fri, 25 November 2016
