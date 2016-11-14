A solution to kids' boredom

On Tuesday 17 November the police met with the X-Keem Samahlanya, a Sikhothane group and their parents to also warn it about the dangers of their vioelent actions.

GEORGE NEWS - Many local leaders have blamed the increase in violence and drug abuse among teenagers in Thembalethu and the surrounding areas to a lack of recreational facilities for the youth. However, one man in Lawaaikamp believes he has a solution.

Thamsanqa Veli (46) is the owner of Soni's Game Shop in Lwaaikamp, Garcia Street. Veli's business has about six video games, pool tables and a jukebox where teenagers can play different games for as little as 50c, when they are not at school.

He said he started the business after noticing children on weekends and after school on the streets with nothing to do.

"We don't have parks or youth centres in Lawaaikamp, I thought this would be the best idea to keep children off the streets. My business started with this vision to keep children away from unfavourable activities such as drugs and crime," said Veli.

He adds that since the opening of his game shop he has noticed a decrease in criminal activities on his street, more especially among the youth. "When the kids are here, I look after them to see that they don't start fights or use illegal substances," he said.

Veli is a former soldier of uMkhonto Weziswe (MK), the former armed wing of the African National Congress (ANC), which was instrumental in the fight against apartheid.

He said if everything goes according to plan, he hopes to expand his game shop and also offer other youth-orientated programmes.

"I am worried about the violence among young people - more especially when it comes to this culture of Izikhothane. I hope parents can encourage their children to do their best at school. We need to unite as a community and stop this violence among young people," said Veli.

Last week Idinga published an article in which the police revealed that about four cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms are being investigated as a result of teenagers fighting at local schools.

Captain Dumile Gwavu, Thembalethu police spokesperson said some parents have not opened cases which relate to gang violence. This has made it difficult for the police to investigate.

"Parents are encouraged to open cases so that the perpetrators can be prosecuted. This will help us to stop the fights before someone dies in the process," said Gwavu.

On Tuesday 17 November the police met with the X-Keem Samahlanya, a Izikhothane group and their parents to warn about the dangers of their violent actions. The police are doing their best to put an end to the Izikhothane feud.

ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

