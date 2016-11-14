Translate to: 

Hawks boss slams corruption

Lieutenant-General Berning Ntlemeza, head of the Hawks.
GEORGE NEWS - Lieutenant-General Berning Ntlemeza, head of the Hawks has pleaded with those who know of any criminal or corrupt activities to report it to the police. Failing which, those in the know, will face criminal charges.
 
Ntlemeza was speaking at a police ministry stakeholders meeting at the Thembalethu community hall on Tuesday 22 November.
 
The aim of the meeting was to create awareness about the mandates of the different police ministry entities, such as the directorate for priority crime investigations (DPCI). The DPCI keeps an eye on the Hawks; the civilian secretariat for police service looks after the South African police service and the private security regulatory authority (PSIRA) regulates the private security industry.
 
"We must come together as a community and report criminal activities such as drug lords, because in 10 years' time, we will have no kids, just criminals.
 
"If people are corrupt in this country, services will not reach members of the public, therefore we are not apologetic when we deal with those people."
 
Ntlemeza also called for those who abuse the tender system to stop. "We are saying eat the tenders, but your stomach must not be too big. We will get you and once we get you, you run the risk of losing everything. Stop corruption."
 
The general also made reference to the prevention and combating of corrupt activities act which they will follow to a tee. According to the act, "Any person in a position of authority who knows, or reasonably ought to have known, or suspects an act of corruption, must report such knowledge or suspicion to the South African Police Service… failure to report carries a potential 10-year jail sentence..."
 
It is unclear whether Ntlemeza will enforce this law to charge president Jacob Zuma after he publicly stated at an ANC cadre forum meeting in KwaZulu- Natal last week that he is aware of those who are stealing public money.
 
"I know they are stealing. I'm just watching them. I know them," Zuma said. Opposition parties such as the DA and the EFF said they will approach the courts to have Zuma charged and arrested as a result of his statement.
 
 
From left are: Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula (Western Cape police commissioner), Lieutenant-General Berning Ntlemeza (head of the Hawks), Major General Oswald Reddy, (Eden cluster commander) and Colonel Reuben France (Thembalethu Police station commander). INSET: Lieutenant-General Berning Ntlemeza, head of the Hawks. Photos: Zolani Sinxo  
 
ARTICLE & PHOTOS: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
09:06 (GMT+2), Thu, 24 November 2016
