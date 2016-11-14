Translate to: 

World tourism leaders come to George

The South African representative of Skal International, Oudtshoon hotelier, Niel Els, is extremely pleased that the next Skal conference will be hosted at Fancourt in May next year.
GEORGE NEWS - The tourism industry in the Garden Route and Klein Karoo is excited that the international tourism networking organization Skål, will be staging its 2017 half-year conference at Fancourt in George.
 
The event is expected to be attended by 92 international representatives who will get a taste of the local wonders on offer.
 
Skål is the world's largest tourism network organization, promoting global tourism and friendship. Skål has 18 000 members worldwide and members usually travel with their families to conferences.
 
An elated Niel Els, Skål's South African representative, says hosting the meeting puts South Africa, the Western Cape and the Garden Route firmly on the world tourism stage. "It affords the SA branch the chance to put into practice Skål International's motto of doing 'business amongst friends' and to be the trusted voice in SA tourism."
 
The event will coincide with a planned tourism and trade show during the first weekend of May.
 
Alan Winde, Western Cape minister of economic opportunities is expected to open the conference. Els says the provincial and national tourism government officials have already pledged their support.
 
Fancourt Hotel was announced the winner of Luxury Golf Resort, South Africa as well as Country Winner Luxury Garden Resort at the 10th World Luxury Hotel Awards in Qatar on 30 October.
 
On 17 November the International Association of Golf Tour Operators, named the Western Cape in South Africa the 2016 Golf Destination of the Year for Africa and the Gulf States.
 
10:05 (GMT+2), Fri, 25 November 2016
