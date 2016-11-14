10 000 wishes: It's all about giving

At the handover of the gifts are from left: Sonia van der Merwe (Algoa FM), Lorraine Verhagen (Group Editors), Rick Clutton (Rotary), Pauline Calvert (Rotary), Ilse Schoonraad (George Herald) and Servaas de Kock (Group Editors). INSET: Di Kershaw, president of Rotary George Photos: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - Thousands of little faces will light up this Christmas when Rotary distributes the gifts received from the generous Group Editors newspapers' readers and Algoa FM listeners.

The gifts collected so far through the 10 000 wishes campaign was handed over to Rotary members who will insure that the gifts are distributed to kids in the areas where they were donated. This will become an annual campaign and the various role players have huge plans for next year.

The 2016 campaign only ends on 9 December, so please take good quality unused or new presents to the following drop off points and make a difference in a needy child's life:

• Virgin Active in Heather Park

Di Kershaw, president of Rotary George (middle), with Rick Clutton and Pauline Calvert, both of Rotary.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

• George Herald offices, 72 York Street• Kidz at Mount View in York Street