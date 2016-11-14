Translate to: 

Deputy head wins new car

The deputy head of Glenwood House Preparatory School, Danie Leonard (right) and professional cyclist, Andrew McLean took top honours at the Toyota Fortuner 4x4 Challenge hosted at Pezula Gholf Estate last week.
GEORGE NEWS - Danie Leonard, the adventurous deputy head of Glenwood House Preparatory School in George, is the winner of a brand new Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 after he won the Toyota Fortuner 4x4 Challenge hosted at Pezula Gholf Estate last week.
 
Chosen from thousands of entries to represent Ramsay Media in the finals, Leonard, a former Springbok canoeist, teamed up with cycling sport hero Andrew Mclean (director of Cycle Lab) and the two tasted victory by winning five of the seven challenges.
 
The other three finalists were also paired with well known sportsmen - endurance racing driver Giniel de Villiers, and rugby players Siphiwe Tshabalala and Rayno Benjamin.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
The competition, on Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 16 November, was broken down into seven sections:
  • Orienteering - first place
  • Cooking - first place - with kudu steak
  • Golf - dead last!
  • Car tetris - first place
  • Running - 2nd place
  • Canoeing - first place
  • Mountain biking - first place
An overjoyed Leonard told the George Herald that he still can't believe that he and McLean came out tops. "The win still feels a bit unreal. I enjoy a challenge and always strive to operate outside my comfort zone, so a guy takes a chance and hopes for the best."
 
He said taking part in adventure events is his way of adding spice to the current rushed modern day lifestyle we all lead. "It adds excitement. I go for events that challenge me. I saw this event on Facebook and sent in my CV."
 
Leonard and the other three competitors were chosen to participate in the finals from an astounding 2 500 entries.
 
Apart from Leonard's first prize, the Fortuner, each of the four finalists received prizes to the value of R70 000 that included a mountain bike, a camera, a watch and sporting attire.
 
Leonard stays in peak condition by mountain biking and trail running.
 
In the early 2000s Leonard reached the semi-finals of the MTN Gladiators game show and has completed three Iron man competitions, two Comrades marathons as well as many Berg river and Dusi canoe marathons. He represented South Africa at the canoe world championships for four years. Leonard's optometrist wife Liezel, says the couple is on cloud nine. "What can I say? Hy is 'n yster!" They have a son, Neill (11) and a daughter, Miné (5).
 
To see how Leonard and his teammate Andrew McLean clinched the Toyota Fortuner 4x4 challenge title, watch SuperSport 7 on Monday 28 November at 20:00.
 
Leonard's next challenge is the five-day 500 km Expedition Africa endurance race in May next year when it will take place in Cape St Francis and the Baviaans Kloof area. But it should be a breeze... after all, he aced it this year!
 
 
From left are: Mthokozisi Mkhabela (Toyota Cheetahs player), Raymond Rhule (Toyota Cheetahs player), Stephen Vallaro (Times Media finalist), Harold Durnez (Cars.co.za finalist), Giniel De Villiers (Toyota Gazoo Racing SA), Danie Leonard (Ramsay Media finalist), Andrew McLean (Cycle Lab), Kristian Fesel (Media24 finalist) and Ryno Benjamin (Toyota Cheetahs player).
 
ARTICLE: ILSE SCHOONRAAD, GEORGE HERALD EDITOR
 
