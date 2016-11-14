Translate to: 

Firebreak applauded and slammed

Milla de Villiers in the area that was cleared to create a firebreak. Photo: Pauline Lourens
GEORGE NEWS - Following the runaway fires in Wilderness in August, SANParks Garden Route National Park came under great pressure to create a fire-break to protect residents of Lakes Road where four homes were gutted.
 
However the applause they got from the Lakes Residents Action Forum had no sooner died down, when another Lakes Road resident, Milla de Villiers, complained about the axing of trees a fortnight ago.
 
Her distress centred around animals whose habitat was being destroyed. In her fervent plea on Facebook she wrote:
 
"This is a national park and animals must come first."
 
De Villiers, a keen observer of the wildlife in the area which includes genet, caracal and bush buck, said the importance of all authorities to act with circumspect in a fragile wetlands area, cannot be over-emphasized.
 
"A wide range of species of trees are protected under the Forestry Act. Protected trees may not be cut or damaged... or in any other way acquired or disposed of except under a licence granted by the minister or in terms of an exemption. In terms of the National Forests Act of 1998, all natural forests are protected."
 
Response
SANParks Communications Manager Nandi Mgwadlamba responded by saying: "SANParks Garden Route National Park has responded to Mrs de Villiers' letter in writing, encouraging her to speak directly to the area manager of Wilderness, Sandra Taljaard if she has any further queries to the response provided to the letter. We would like to once again assure Mrs de Villiers that all action is to ensure we are able to manage the area better. We will also be clearing the verge of the road on the wetland border in a way that it can be maintained.
 
"The shrubs being cut are debris from the fire and are certainly not indigenous trees. Discussions are underway to re-plant sour figs that do not burn easily. Mrs Taljaard and her team, the municipality, the roads department and relevant stakeholders are at it to ensure we do not have a repeat of the August fire."
 
De Villiers said SANParks' claim that they needed to create ease of access for fire engines, does not hold water, as most emergency vehicles can drive into swamp areas. She maintains that there were many indigenous trees that looked like they were totally burnt, but were ready to sprout and could have been saved.
 
 
A photo taken by Milla de Villiers from her home showing the trees prior to the August fire.  
 
Click here for previous articles about the fire:
ARTICLE & PHOTOS: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
