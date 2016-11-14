High school's deputy head dismissed

Pacaltsdorp High School. Photo: Google Maps.

GEORGE NEWS - Olivia du Plessis, the deputy head of Pacaltsdorp High School for the past 9 years, has been dismissed from her position at the school by the Western Cape education department (WCED).

Du Plessis was fired on Wednesday 26 October, and has since lodged an unfair dismissal dispute with the education labour relations council. She refused to comment saying: "The sub judice rule that is applicable must be respected."

The WCED has confirmed that a dispute has been lodged. John Bruinders, the initial whistle blower and former school governing body (SGB) secretary, told the George Herald that when he was elected to the SGB, the new committee realised at the very first meeting that there was a problem with the finances of the school.

"We approached the WCED who initially weren't very helpful with regards to our concerns."

Bruinders confirmed that the SGB opened a fraud case at the Pacaltsdorp police station after establishing that money was allegedly paid to a third party without the necessary authorisation.

Du Plessis told the George Herald: "It's for the court to decide."

The George Herald is awaiting comment from the police.

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

