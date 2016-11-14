Grade R teacher top in province

The classroom walls of Sharoné Opperman's Grade R class are covered with an array of posters and works of art displaying the high standard of the creative work delivered by the children. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - Sharoné Opperman, a Dellville Park School teacher, was awarded the 2016 Western Cape department of education's Excellence in Grade R teaching award at a gala dinner in Cape Town on Friday 4 November.

She will represent the province at the national teaching awards to be held in Pretoria in January 2017.

Opperman only recently joined the teaching profession when she opted out of her career as a hairdresser to stimulate the academic growth of her own three children.

"I qualified as a Grade R teacher from the Klein-Karoo Bronne Sentrum in Oudtshoorn in 2012 and immediately realised that education was my calling. I was overcome with emotion.

My first practical teaching class at Soete Uurtjies crèche in Pacaltsdorp laid the foundation for my move to this honourable profession."

She started her teaching career in 2013 at Conville Primary and at the beginning of the year she moved to Dellville Park when she accepted the Grade R post. "In my class most of the children experience negativity at home.

"The challenge is to create a positive atmosphere in the classroom which will hopefully have an impact on their siblings and family so that together we can improve the standard and quality of education which is so sorely lacking in the community."

Dellville Park's headmaster Robert Grootboom says her teaching transcends the classroom and after school she visits the homes of those kids who experience difficulties with certain aspects of the curriculum.

"She is a passionate, dedicated and enthusiastic teacher with many unconventional teaching methods which brings out the absolute best in the learners.

Opperman believes that children should have fun while learning. "That's why I try creative ways to make classes more interesting by using various props and puppets which enhances the listening and speaking skills of the learners."

All Georgians will be cheering for Opperman when she attends her interview in Pretoria on Friday 20 January in the hope of scooping the national excellence award.

ARTICLE & PHOTO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

