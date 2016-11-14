Translate to: 

Grade R teacher top in province

Grade R teacher top in province
The classroom walls of Sharoné Opperman's Grade R class are covered with an array of posters and works of art displaying the high standard of the creative work delivered by the children. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS - Sharoné Opperman, a Dellville Park School teacher, was awarded the 2016 Western Cape department of education's Excellence in Grade R teaching award at a gala dinner in Cape Town on Friday 4 November.
 
She will represent the province at the national teaching awards to be held in Pretoria in January 2017.
Opperman only recently joined the teaching profession when she opted out of her career as a hairdresser to stimulate the academic growth of her own three children.
 
"I qualified as a Grade R teacher from the Klein-Karoo Bronne Sentrum in Oudtshoorn in 2012 and immediately realised that education was my calling. I was overcome with emotion.
 
My first practical teaching class at Soete Uurtjies crèche in Pacaltsdorp laid the foundation for my move to this honourable profession."
 
She started her teaching career in 2013 at Conville Primary and at the beginning of the year she moved to Dellville Park when she accepted the Grade R post. "In my class most of the children experience negativity at home.
 
"The challenge is to create a positive atmosphere in the classroom which will hopefully have an impact on their siblings and family so that together we can improve the standard and quality of education which is so sorely lacking in the community."
 
Dellville Park's headmaster Robert Grootboom says her teaching transcends the classroom and after school she visits the homes of those kids who experience difficulties with certain aspects of the curriculum.
 
"She is a passionate, dedicated and enthusiastic teacher with many unconventional teaching methods which brings out the absolute best in the learners.
 
Opperman believes that children should have fun while learning. "That's why I try creative ways to make classes more interesting by using various props and puppets which enhances the listening and speaking skills of the learners."
 
All Georgians will be cheering for Opperman when she attends her interview in Pretoria on Friday 20 January in the hope of scooping the national excellence award.
 
ARTICLE & PHOTO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
16:01 (GMT+2), Thu, 24 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Christmas is known as 'the time for giving'. Do you give gifts for Christmas?
I always buy gifts for my family and friends
George Herald 9%
I only buy gifts for my family
George Herald 73%
I don't give gifts, it's not what Christmas is about
George Herald 18%
Men
Women
Search
jeremy505
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 47 and 58.
Burnsie57
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 49.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up