Councillor donates another wheelchair

Bejile George (front) receive a new wheelchair from councillor Sean Synman (right) who is accompanied by Faith Mdaka (the Ward 15 councillor).

GEORGE NEWS - Ward 19 councillor and chairperson of Southern Cape Super-Abled Society, Sean Snyman, on Thursday 17 November once again donated a new wheelchair to a disabled person in Thembalethu.

Donating the wheelchair Snyman said, "There is a great need for assistance within the disabled community.

I have committed my five year term to helping all spheres of the disadvantaged community, including those with special needs. It goes beyond political lines, it is about helping people who are in need," said Snyman.

