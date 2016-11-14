Translate to: 

Story tellers asked to share their history

Phumolany (Castro) Leholo (left), a former struggle activist, spoke about how the harsh apartheid years in the 1980's spurred him on to becoming an activist. Lynne Thompson, George historian gave an overview of pivotal points in the city's history.
GEORGE NEWS - History was made on Tuesday, when people from diverse cultural backgrounds got together - all with one goal in mind - to make the history of George as inclusive as possible.
 
Local historians, tribal leaders, community activists and leaders, as well as librarians and museum researchers gathered to witness the roll-out of the Oral History Initiative of Anroux Marais, Western Cape minister of the department of cultural affairs and sport.
 
Marais invited people from all walks of life to come forward to share their personal history and to be part of her department's initiative. The vision to integrate the various components within the department in order to record and document the stories of communities in the Western Cape, is gaining momentum.
 
"I foresee that the outcome of this will include personal histories and experiences in communities that will be kept alive for future generations to celebrate their heritage in a visible and audible way. DVD's will be placed in the archives to enable anyone to listen to the recordings made of the various orators."
 
She said some well-known personalities in the George community have already had their personal histories recorded.
 
"I foresee that libraries and museums will become social gathering places where communities can document their stories. I look forward to hearing your stories and eventually reading about your collective stories in our museums in time to come."
 
A DVD was shown in which historic reflections were given by amongst others Phumolany (Castro) Leholo, a former struggle activist, who spoke about how the harsh apartheid years and how the forced removals spurred him on to becoming an activist.
 
Jolyon Stoffels from Pacaltsdorp spoke in a similar vein; Chief Jacob Lotriet spoke about the Korana and the Bushmen whose history date back to early times; Lynne Thompson, George historian and George museum volunteer, gave an overview of pivotal points in our town's history.
 
They all expressed the wish that the recordings will be an ongoing project what will help to unite Georgians from various backgrounds in one integrated, shared history.
 
 
George Museum's Lorrinda Hakimi (left) thanked the minister of cultural affairs and sport for bringing about the practical roll-out of the Oral History Initiative on Tuesday at the museum.  
 
ARTICLE & PHOTOS: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
