Regular power cuts puzzle residents

GEORGE NEWS - Regular power cuts in Twee Rivieren have puzzled residents of this neighbourhood adjacent to Denneoord.

On Sunday 21 November residents in Frere, Angelier, Boom and St Paul's Streets were again without electricity for most of the day.

According to George municipal spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose, the latest power failure on Sunday was due to a high voltage cable fault.

"It took considerable time to locate the faulty section as there are numerous sections leading off the main supply of which each section had to be tested individually," she said. "Power was restored section by section for the healthy parts of the network."

Edwards-Klose said there have been other faults affecting this area resulting in the security of supply being somewhat compromised due to equipment malfunction which needs to be addressed by the suppliers of the equipment. "The repair has already been scheduled for this week."

She gives the assurance that the area has not been "forgotten", as mentioned by an unhappy client. "It is just unfortunate that there have been a number of unrelated problems that have also affected them," said Edwards-Klose.

ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

