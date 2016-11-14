Garden Route Dam level update

The Garden Route Dam. Photo: André Roux.
GEORGE NEWS - The Garden Route Dam level is currently at 75,42 %.
20,5 mm rainfall has been recorded by the George Municipality over the past week.
Sunny weather is predicted for the rest of the week.
Morning showers can be expected on Friday, 25 November.
14:02 (GMT+2), Wed, 23 November 2016
