Low water pressure in George next week

GEORGE NEWS - Certain areas could experience low water pressure next week from Tuesday 29 November to Friday 2 December.

This is as a result of construction work on the new water reservoir.

The areas affected are Blanco, Camphersdrift, Heatherlands, Heather Park and surrounding areas.

Consumers are requested to use water sparingly next week to diminish the impact of the low water pressure.

The municipality apologises in advance for the inconvenience during this period and requests the co-operation of the community.

