Local marine ecologist awarded

Marine ecologist Kyle Smith received an award for going over and above his job description and for contributing research into marine life on the Garden Route. Photo: Supplied

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - The Garden Route National Park (GRNP) is celebrating the contribution of a marine ecologist who has boosted an increased awareness of coastal national parks.

Kyle Smith, one of a few GRNP marine ecologists, received an award for his excellent performance in the workplace at the SA National Parks (SANParks) Kudu Awards ceremony in Johannesburg on Friday, November 18.

“These awards honour people for their meaningful contributions to the protection of the environment," said SANParks chief executive Fundisile Mketeni.

By awarding a marine ecologist, SANParks has acknowledged that sea life is as important as game parks. Threats facing marine life are real and include pollution, unsustainable fishing, climate change, and unsustainable means of extracting resources such as oil and gas.

During 2015 and 2016, Smith had a very busy year conducting marine research for planning purposes in the Garden Route. In addition to his work, he took on extra research projects previously undertaken by senior scientists.

"He has not let budgetary constraints hamper his enthusiasm," says Dr Ian Russel, Smith's immediate supervisor who praised him for professional, high quality and innovative work. In 2015 Smith was the top producer of scientific publications in the Garden Route node."

Smith himself said afterwards, "I am grateful for the award and was tempted to grab the microphone to request the award be shared with colleagues, rangers, civil society and communities in the area."

"Kyle won the award for undertaking duties outside of his own key performance areas to ensure the organisation met its objectives," said Nandi Mgwadlamba, communications officer for SANParks.

The award came as a complete surprise for the scientist, Mgwadlamba said, because SANParks surprised Smith by not even telling him he was nominated for the award. "We told him he was representing the Garden Route’s scientists and he agreed to attend with his wife Matty – and then won!" she said.

