Community police forum AGM

GEORGE NEWS - The George community police forum will be hosting their annual general meeting on 7 December in the George municipal conference hall at 10:00.

All concerned organisations, partners and role players are invited to attend.

For more information, please phone Ronelle Bezuidenhout on 072 562 6885 or email her chair@blancowatch.co.za

