Business robbery: Police need help

GEORGE NEWS - The Conville Police need the public's assistance to solve a business robbery case that occured on Saturday 12 November at 20:00 in Main Street, Parkdene.

"According to the complainant he was at the shop when six males came to the shop wanting to buy two packets of wood. The open space at the burglar gate was small so he had to open the gate to give them the wood.

One of the suspects hit him with a firearm and pointed it at him. The suspects took undisclosed amount of cash, airtime, cellphone and cigarettes before they fled the scene," said Capt Khunjulwa Sam, the Conville police communication officer.

The victim described the the suspects as young Coloured and African males, ages between 16-25 years old.

Contact Detective Warrant Officer Wynand Westraadt on 044 803 3318 or 081 728 5212 or Conville police on 044 803 3301 or call the crime stop number 086 00 10 111.

Anonymity is guaranteed.

She urged residents of Conville to come forward with any information that will assist the police in their investigation.