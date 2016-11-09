Important notice: Refuse removal

Generic image.
GEORGE NEWS - According to the George Municipality, there will be no refuse removal in the following areas today:
• Loerie Park,
• Businesses in CBD and George Industria,
• Bergsig,
• George East.
The refuse will be removed early next week.
Contact the municipality on 044 801 9111 for more information.
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
10:27 (GMT+2), Fri, 18 November 2016
