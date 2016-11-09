Batman hands Chuszim Motha his present. Photos: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - Chuszim Motha (4), a neuroblastoma cancer patient's obsession with trains became a reality when he spent Saturday 5 November climbing into and clambering on to trains at the Outeniqua Transport Museum in George.

Chuszim and his mother Valdeen were guests of the Reach for a Dream foundation.

An excited Chuszim was stopped in his tracks when his superhero Batman slowly emerged from a steam engine with a present outside the museum and gave him a hug that he will remember for years.

Motha said her son was diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer in June this year. "Chuszim loves trains and dreams of them when we read stories and look at pictures of Thomas the Train. The last five months has been very challenging for both of us as we have been in and out of hospital. At the moment you will not say he has cancer as he is full of energy. My son started chemotherapy in June and will be going for a scan in January to see if the cancer is under control."

Neuroblastoma is a disease in which cancer cells form in the nerve tissue of the adrenal gland, neck, chest, or spinal cord. Neuroblastoma is the third most common childhood cancer after leukaemia and cancer of the central nervous system.

The initiator of Chuszim's dream day was Conville ward councillor Vincent Muller who heard of his condition from people in the community.

"I contacted Valdeen who lives in my ward and suggested that we talk to the Reach for a Dream foundation to see if we can make his dream of seeing a real train come true. The foundation's local representative, Rene Mc Leod took over and organised the special outing."

Mc Leod said Reach for a Dream believes in the power of dreams. "We want to inspire hope in each child to be able to use it to fight their own personal battle. We spent a magical day away from hospitals and treatment and just had fun.

We believe that every child should have a dream fulfilled so if you know of someone, please contact Reach for a Dream locally on 072 422 9384."

Reach for a Dreams' Rene Mc Leod (left) with Chuszim and his mother Valdeen Motha at the Outeniqua Transport Museum.

An excited Cllr Vincent Muller (centre) points to Batman who was peering at Chuszim from the train's steps. Mother Valdeen Motha (left) and Rene Mc Leod are just as excited but Chuszim and his cousin seem to be a bit skeptical about Batman.

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'