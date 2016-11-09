Translate to: 

Every child should have a dream fulfilled

Every child should have a dream fulfilled
Batman hands Chuszim Motha his present. Photos: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS - Chuszim Motha (4), a neuroblastoma cancer patient's obsession with trains became a reality when he spent Saturday 5 November climbing into and clambering on to trains at the Outeniqua Transport Museum in George.
 
Chuszim and his mother Valdeen were guests of the Reach for a Dream foundation.
 
An excited Chuszim was stopped in his tracks when his superhero Batman slowly emerged from a steam engine with a present outside the museum and gave him a hug that he will remember for years.
 
Motha said her son was diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer in June this year. "Chuszim loves trains and dreams of them when we read stories and look at pictures of Thomas the Train. The last five months has been very challenging for both of us as we have been in and out of hospital. At the moment you will not say he has cancer as he is full of energy. My son started chemotherapy in June and will be going for a scan in January to see if the cancer is under control."
 
Neuroblastoma is a disease in which cancer cells form in the nerve tissue of the adrenal gland, neck, chest, or spinal cord. Neuroblastoma is the third most common childhood cancer after leukaemia and cancer of the central nervous system.
 
The initiator of Chuszim's dream day was Conville ward councillor Vincent Muller who heard of his condition from people in the community.
 
"I contacted Valdeen who lives in my ward and suggested that we talk to the Reach for a Dream foundation to see if we can make his dream of seeing a real train come true. The foundation's local representative, Rene Mc Leod took over and organised the special outing."
 
Mc Leod said Reach for a Dream believes in the power of dreams. "We want to inspire hope in each child to be able to use it to fight their own personal battle. We spent a magical day away from hospitals and treatment and just had fun.
 
We believe that every child should have a dream fulfilled so if you know of someone, please contact Reach for a Dream locally on 072 422 9384."
 
 
Reach for a Dreams' Rene Mc Leod (left) with Chuszim and his mother Valdeen Motha at the Outeniqua Transport Museum.  
 
 
An excited Cllr Vincent Muller (centre) points to Batman who was peering at Chuszim from the train's steps. Mother Valdeen Motha (left) and Rene Mc Leod are just as excited but Chuszim and his cousin seem to be a bit skeptical about Batman.  
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
12:02 (GMT+2), Fri, 18 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...
The Accountant
The Accountant
As a math savant uncooks the books for a new client, the Treasury...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
After breaking his neck in a rugby game, a local rugby player has astounded the medical profession by walking again. He, his friends and family believe that the power of prayer healed him. Do you believe that prayer has the power to heal?
Definitely
George Herald 80%
No
George Herald 17%
I'm not sure
George Herald 2%
Men
Women
Search
Jay_Bee
I'm a 36 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 40.
mjb888gp
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up