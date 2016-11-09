Translate to: 

No phone lines at magistrate's court

No phone lines at magistrate's court
Entrance to Thembalethu magistrates court. Photo: Zolani Sinxo
GEORGE NEWS - Telephone lines at the department of justice and constitutional development offices in Thembalethu is said to have not been properly functioning for a period of over three months. This has caused hiccups in the daily operations of the justice offices.
 
National Prosecuting Authority ( NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila has confirmed that there are challenges with the telephone lines at the Thembalethu magistrate's court which has led to huge frustration.
 
"Prosecutors are affected as some are struggling to liaise with members of the public and other critical role players," he confirmed. Ntabazalila couldn't elaborate on what could be the cause of this.
 
He referred all questions to the department of justice as it is responsible for the building. Idinga tried countless times to get hold of the department for comment, but to no avail.
 
Employees of the department have raised concerns about the matter saying that this is delaying the progress of their work. An employee who spoke on condition of anonymity said: "We can't get into the system or receive calls from the public. We sometimes use our own airtime to call members of the public.
 
"Court cases are also being delayed as prosecutors can not call witnesses and engage with other people for prosecution purposes. printing and faxing of documents has also been affected."
 
George Herald's sister publication, Idinga can also confirm that calling the department offices in Thembalethu is proving to be difficult as the phone lines don't ring at all.
 
Another employee said: "We have tried to alert management about this matter, however, nothing has been done yet. If this continues, it will jeopardise the efficiency of this office."
 
It is unclear when this matter will be resolved as Idinga is still waiting for a response from the department.
 
ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:16 (GMT+2), Fri, 18 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...
The Accountant
The Accountant
As a math savant uncooks the books for a new client, the Treasury...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
After breaking his neck in a rugby game, a local rugby player has astounded the medical profession by walking again. He, his friends and family believe that the power of prayer healed him. Do you believe that prayer has the power to heal?
Definitely
George Herald 79%
No
George Herald 19%
I'm not sure
George Herald 2%
Men
Women
Search
OneandOnly002
I'm a 58 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 47 and 58.
Minimal
I'm a 63 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 67.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up