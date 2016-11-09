No phone lines at magistrate's court

Entrance to Thembalethu magistrates court. Photo: Zolani Sinxo

GEORGE NEWS - Telephone lines at the department of justice and constitutional development offices in Thembalethu is said to have not been properly functioning for a period of over three months. This has caused hiccups in the daily operations of the justice offices.

National Prosecuting Authority ( NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila has confirmed that there are challenges with the telephone lines at the Thembalethu magistrate's court which has led to huge frustration.

"Prosecutors are affected as some are struggling to liaise with members of the public and other critical role players," he confirmed. Ntabazalila couldn't elaborate on what could be the cause of this.

He referred all questions to the department of justice as it is responsible for the building. Idinga tried countless times to get hold of the department for comment, but to no avail.

Employees of the department have raised concerns about the matter saying that this is delaying the progress of their work. An employee who spoke on condition of anonymity said: "We can't get into the system or receive calls from the public. We sometimes use our own airtime to call members of the public.

"Court cases are also being delayed as prosecutors can not call witnesses and engage with other people for prosecution purposes. printing and faxing of documents has also been affected."

George Herald's sister publication, Idinga can also confirm that calling the department offices in Thembalethu is proving to be difficult as the phone lines don't ring at all.

Another employee said: "We have tried to alert management about this matter, however, nothing has been done yet. If this continues, it will jeopardise the efficiency of this office."

It is unclear when this matter will be resolved as Idinga is still waiting for a response from the department.

ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'