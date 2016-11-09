Security workers want ministerial probe

Southern Cape community forum deputy vice chairman Petrus Mapapa (with green cap) stands next to Victor Ncewu, the forum chairperson on the steps of the department of labour in Albert Street in George. Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - Aggrieved workers in the security industry are demanding ministerial intervention to end the alleged illegal deductions from their wages, which they feel the George labour department has failed to halt.

years.

He added that the lives of 1000 security employees working for 43 security companies in the George area are directly affected and are not being given the protection they should enjoy by law.

A group of 30 marchers, escorted by 13 police and municipal law enforcement vehicles, walked from Thembalethu to the labour offices in Albert Street to air their grievances.

Click here for previous articles:

ARTICLE & PHOTO: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

The Southern Cape community forum deputy vice chairman Petros Mapapa said on Wednesday 16 November that many non-compliance practices have been allowed to continue unhindered for two