New public protector for George

New public protector for George
Adv Gideon Landman has taken up office in George as the regional public protector. Photo: Pauline Lourens
GEORGE NEWS - Soon after word got out that Adv Gideon Landman had taken up office as the regional manager of the public protector's office in George, he was swamped with enquiries and complaints.
 
Moving from the public protector's office in Cape Town into his office in Bataleur Park in George on 3 October, he immediately put shoulder to the wheel and has had no time to relish the fact that he and his wife, Alet, is living in such a beautiful area - a dream come true.
 
He has made it his life ambition to serve the public and to get along with officials from all government departments and municipalities.
 
"If I can help to inculcate a service delivery ethos and so work towards smoother service delivery, my mission will be fulfilled," said Landman during an interview. As a former policeman, he has insight into the difficulties of rendering an effective service with the extreme workload. He also has vast investigative experience.
 
He has served 15 years in the public protector's office and during this time continued to study. Having attained a B Juris and LLB through Unisa, he is contemplating doing an MBA and has been admitted to the high court as advocate.
 
One of the first tasks at hand will be to recommend appointing more investigators to augment his small staff complement. They will serve an area from Beaufort West to George and from Heidelberg to Plettenberg Bay.
 
Protector last resort
The public protector's office is a last resort for complainants relating to service delivery against government departments, agencies, or officials, according to Landman. Complainants are expected to first try to resolve the problem by approaching the institution concerned. If not resolved, the public protector can be approached.
 
Any type of complaint is investigated, excluding complaints about court decisions and sentences, private individuals, private companies and professionals not employed by government such as doctors, or lawyers.
 
Attention is paid to complaints about service failure, abuse of power, unfair, discourteous or other improper conduct, decisions taken by authorities, mal-administration, dishonesty or improper dealing with respect to public money, improper enrichment and receipt of improper advantage by a state entity or official.
 
The regional office of the public protector can be reached on 044 874 2887 or 044 874 2904. Alternatively, an email can be sent to Amanda Snyman - amandas@pprotect.org.
 
The previous regional manager in the office, Bruce Wessels, hit the headlines last year when he managed to resolve the pension crisis around several retired police personnel. Wessels was transferred to Bhisho in the eastern Cape.
 
ARTICLE & PHOTO: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
08:52 (GMT+2), Thu, 17 November 2016
