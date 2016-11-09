Local business could win big award

Translate to: 

The Pretorius brothers, Hein (left) and Deon, finalists in the Western Cape Premier's Entrepreneurship Awards, in their factory in George industria. Their high-quality blade sharpeners are exported to several countries. Photo: Alida de Beer
GEORGE NEWS - A George business, Warthog Blade Sharpeners, is in the running for an award at the Western Cape Premier's entrepreneurship recognition awards 2016.
 
Brothers Hein and Deon Pretorius, founders and owners of the business, are hoping to come back with an award from the ceremony that will take place on 23 November at Century City in Cape Town. In each of the 11 categories, three finalists were selected.
 
Warthog Blade Sharpeners is a finalist in the category 'Business with global reach' and is competing with NewSpace Systems from Somerset West and Rain Africa from Swellendam.
 
Hein told the George Herald that it has been a hard and challenging battle to get the business from its inception in 1999 to where it is today. Warthog has made significant inroads in overseas markets such as the US, Sweden, Germany, the Czech Republic, England, Australia and Canada.
 
"Deon built the first model and I developed it at my locksmith business in Vryheid as a sideline. It eventually grew to such an extent that it became a full-time venture," said Hein.
 
Deon resigned from his job as head of the agriculture department in Newcastle and the two brothers moved to George where they set up their blade sharpening factory where they are manufacturing their patented high-quality diamond knife sharpener, the V-Sharp Classic™.
 
They also designed and produced the V-Sharp Xtreme Edge™, a high-quality sharpener in a smaller and more affordable package and chefs, hunters and fishermen have all found it to be the perfect companion tool. It is also ideal for home and general use.
 
"We had many sleepless nights in the beginning. At the signing of our first overseas contract with a distributor in the US, the Rand was R8,50 against the dollar. Not long after that it strengthened to about R5 and we were making only 26 cents per sharpener. It was scary."
 
The two brothers complement each other in the business with Hein in charge of finances and international marketing, and Deon heading production and quality control.
 
They are still looking to expand their overseas markets and have just sent their first sample order to Russia. Hein does a lot of travelling and regularly attends overseas shows. "To penetrate a market where there are a lot of well-known brands, such as in the US is not easy, but you have to believe in your product. It takes a lot of perseverance," said Hein.
 
The Warthog office and factory employs 25 workers and they produce 50 000 units per year.
 
The premier's awards presented by the department of economic development and tourism, honour excellence in entrepreneurship. The overall winner will receive a cash prize and an overseas trip relevant to their field of expertise.
 
ARTICLE & PHOTO: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
14:02 (GMT+2), Thu, 17 November 2016
