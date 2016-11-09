Celebrities enjoy la dolce vita at Pinnacle Point

Front Row: VIP guests Fourie du Preez, Handré Pollard and Johan Heunis (all South African rugby players). Back row: Dawie and Elda Crous with MC, Trevor Quirk.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - As part of its 10-year anniversary celebrations, Pinnacle Point Estate invited local celebrities and journalists to a showcase weekend of golf and entertainment.

The weekend (3-6 November) was also an opportunity to reveal some of the estate's new lifestyle developments and changes planned for the award-winning golf course.

"The weekend has been a marvelous success, giving VIP guests a wonderful opportunity to network, enjoy a round or two of golf on one of the most unique and scenic golf courses in the world, and experience our world-class facilities," says Carl van der Linde, general manager at Pinnacle Point.

The guest list boasted a number of South African greats, including renowned golf course designer, Peter Matkovich, who designed Pinnacle Point Estate's Golf Course with Darren Clarke over 10 years ago. In 2006, the golf course was selected by Golf Travel & Leisure as one of the top 10 new courses in the world and has since been awarded the Compleat Golfer 5-star Golf Experience Award and consistently ranks among the top courses in South Africa.

Pinnacle Point last year received the 2014/2015 International Property Award for Best Golf Development in Africa, and has recently been listed in Sweden's Golf Digest as the top South African golf course not to be missed when visiting South Africa.

A proposed 10-year master plan to improve the playability of the course, received from the Matkovich Group in conjunction with Louis Oosthuizen, is currently being considered by the directors.

"The plan includes a few fundamental design changes to some of the fairways and greens to further improve our award-winning golf course," says golf director, Nic Grundtvig.

Joining Matkovich on the green were a number of South African legends, including Fourie Du Preez, Johan Heunis, Louis Hattingh, Handré Pollard, Joe Parker, Werner Greeff and Trevor Quirk, as well as representatives from the country's top media houses.

Guests enjoyed two rounds on the clifftop golf course, delicious meals, evening entertainment, and superior accommodation overlooking the Indian Ocean.

Guests were also taken on a tour of the estate's new world-class facilities, which include a revamp to the clubhouse, a restaurant upgrade, a state-of-the-art function venue including a private boardroom, the construction of a kiddies' entertainment centre, golf cart barn, a professionally-managed spa, heated indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi and steam room. A covered walkway joining the restaurant and lounge/bar allows diners to go from sundowners to supper at their leisure.

"These developments have dramatically enhanced the lifestyle appeal of the estate for residents and visitors alike, making our slogan - live the lifestyle - even more pertinent," comments van der Linde.

Pinnacle Point Estate's success is largely due to the sound financial management exercised by the homeowners' association who took over from the original developers facing liquidation in 2011.

According to a Lightstone Property value and risk assessment report, of the 11 golf estates analysed in the Garden Route, Pinnacle Point Estate has recorded the highest number of transfer registrations since January 2015. For the same period, Pinnacle Point Estate is second only to one other estate (Pezula Golf Estate) in terms of total transfer value.

And the improvement of Pinnacle Point Estate continues. Plans are underway for new squash courts and a boutique gym at the driving range and 14 new loft-style apartments for the estate. These modern apartments will be operated as a rental pool system, allowing even more people the opportunity to experience a piece of paradise.

"With an award-winning golf course, outstanding facilities and the acclaimed Point of Human Origins heritage site on our doorstep, Pinnacle Point Estate really is a Garden Route gem," says van der Linde.

Algoa FM breakfast show host, Daron Mann and Andrew Moolman at the exclusive weekend at Pinnacle Point Estate.

The award winning Pinnacle Point Estate boasts one of the most scenic golf courses in the world.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'