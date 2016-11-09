Supermoon and tides ensure dramatic experience

Photographers such as Glenn Scott had a field day on Sunday photographing the spring high tide at Herolds Bay where another photographer had to dash to save his camera from being splashed.

GEORGE NEWS - Following the recent high tides on the Southern Cape coast as observed on Sunday at Herold's Bay, Wilderness astronomer Case Rijsdijk, says a lot has been made of the recent supermoon, and many misleading numbers and effects have been given. George Herald asked him to explain.

"Generally speaking, the difference in appearance between the moon and a supermoon is negligible, as are its effects. Off-shore and on-shore winds probably have a greater effect on the tides, as would the atmospheric pressure.

The moon's orbit around the earth is an ellipse or a sort of rugby ball shape, and as it orbits the earth, it comes closer at times and further from earth at other times.

The closest approach is called perigee, and when furthest from earth it is called apogee. The closest it can possibly come to earth is about 356 000 km and the furthest it can be from Earth about 406 700 km. (See fig. 1)

Fig 1 shows where perigee and apogee are. Diagram by Brian Koberlein.

The recent supermoon was the closest since 26 January 1948 and the next supermoon will be on 25 November 2034.

The closest supermoon of the century will occur on 6 December 2052.

This year's farthest apogee happened on 31 October, at 406 662 km, and the closest perigee was on 14 November was 356 509 km.

A full moon at perigee is visually larger by up to 14% in diameter and shines 30% more brightly than at its farthest point, or apogee. But the difference between an ordinary full moon and a supermoon is very small and not really noticeable visually. To see the difference one would need to compare the images of the two. See Fig. 2.

Fig 2 shows the comparison of supermoon (right) and a normal full moon.

But, as with any full moon, you can have some fun, like get your children to "hold" the Moon! See Fig. 3

Fig. 3 shows a fun aspect of the supermoon. A child photographed holding the full moon.

The name supermoon was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979, arbitrarily defined as a new or full moon which occurs with the moon at or near (within 90% of) its closest approach to earth in a given orbit (perigee). In short, the earth, moon and sun are all in a line, with the moon in its nearest approach to earth. The term is not used at all by professional astronomers."

Glenn Scott, a pilot and former meteorological lecturer, was excited when he read about the predictions that the full moon won't approach this close again until November 2034.

Armed with a camera, Scott captured the spring high and low at Herold's Bay and Wilderness where it was most noticeable. He said he was grateful and happy to have been able to see and record the phenomena surrounding 14 November which occurs very infrequently. For more on the supermoon and it's possible effects go to yournewswire.com/november-14-supermoon-will-be-largest-since-1948

ARTICLE COMPILED BY PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'