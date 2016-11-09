Translate to: 

Gorgeous men in Great Brak

Gorgeous men in Great Brak
Local Mr SA hopeful Louis Pieterse (at the back with stripes) hosted five other Mr SA finalists in the Garden Route this past weekend. With Pieterse at Black Vanilla in Great Brak River are from left: Pieter Delport, Habib Noorbhai, Heinrich Gabler, Ashley Eddy and Sakhile Hlengwa.
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Six of the Mr SA Top 14 finalists were seen in and around Great Brak River last week for a special boys weekend organised by local Mr SA finalist, Louis Pieterse, currently number four on the list.
 
Pieter Delport flew in from Bloemfontein, Ashley Eddy and Sakhile Hlengwa from Durban, while Habib Noorbhai and Heinrich Gabler travelled from Cape Town.
 
From Friday to Sunday, Pieterse introduced them to various eateries in the village, and they were bowled over by the food, the friendliness and the stunning scenery in this part of the Garden Route.
 
A visit to Bernelee Botha in Friemersheim left all of them moved and inspired. This 18 year old girl, a self-taught flautist and artist, suffers from a life-threatening disease and is rarely able to leave her room.
 
When pain robs her of a good night's rest, she channels her energy in a constructive manner by doing pencil sketches.
Accommodation was sponsored by Ilita Lodge and meals by Black Vanilla, Brothers Coffee @ The Pink House, Peperboom and Seeplaas.
 
Dawid Steenkamp from Mosselbaai Ford sponsored a Ranger. Mr South Africa will be announced on 24 November, so keep on voting for Louis Pieterse from Glentana - sms MRSA040 to 47439 (R3/sms).
 
