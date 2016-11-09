Doctors without borders appeal for help

MSF fundraiser team leader Koketso Modupe shows shoppers at the Garden Route Mall an actual life jacket signed by a survivor who was plucked out of the Mediterranean sea while trying to cross to Europe. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors without Borders (MSF), the international medical humanitarian organisation that was formed in 1971, have embarked on a fundraising tour in the Southern Cape.

The MSF volunteers will be at the Garden Route Mall until Saturday 19 November, interacting with shoppers, giving them information on MSF's work around the world.

The fundraising team is also encouraging Georgians to become part of MSF as fundraisers, volunteers, fieldworkers or supporters.

MSF, which consists of more than 20 000 medical and non-medical professionals, delivers emergency aid to people affected by conflicts, epidemics, natural and made-made disasters, humanitarian crises or the exclusion from health care in more than 60 countries.

ARTICLE & PHOTO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'