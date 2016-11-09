Translate to: 

Eden district now part of Green Route

Eden district now part of Green Route
Abraham Enzo van Vuuren, part of the team at The Green Route standing outside tourism entity Knysna & Partners' offices. Photo: Nwabisa Pondoyi
EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - Towns along the Garden Route are now part of another route, the Green Route.
 
Launched last year as Green Route 62 by Heal the World 4 Us as a job creation project, covering the route between Oudtshoorn and Worcester, this year it has been extended to include the Eden district up to Tsitsikamma.
 
The aim of this project is to teach the youth skills to empower them to earn an income from tourism.
 
Abraham Enzo van Vuuren is part of the Green Route team and promotes a tree, the spekboom, to children.
 
He carries a small spekboom in an incubator and uses it to show this special tree to children along the route.
 
Van Vuuren plans to soon deliver eco-incubators and small parcels to houses and businesses on his green bicycle. He is also the founder of Heal the world 4 Us and is currently cycling 6 000km on a mountain bike to raise awareness of his organisation. Thus far, Van Vuuren has cycled 4 000 km.
 
Five reasons to plant spekboom
• It improves the quality of the air you breathe. Spekboom (Portulacaria afra) is a succulent that helps fight air pollution. It has the ability to capture more than four tons of carbon per hectare.
 
• Spekboom is proudly South African and indigenous to the Eastern Cape, where South African elephants consider the plant a delicacy.
 
• No time to water your garden? Spekboom is a water-wise plant ideal for low-maintenance gardens. This drought-resistant plant can survive on just 250-350mm of water a year.
 
• Spekboom has a photosynthetic mechanism, which makes it suitable for all seasons and weather conditions, allowing it to adapt to both rainforest-like as well as semi-arid conditions.
 
• Spekboom is easily propagated – great news for budget gardeners. Simply cut or break off a piece of a spekboom, stick it in the ground, water it every few days and you'll soon have a new plant.
 
07:11 (GMT+2), Thu, 17 November 2016
