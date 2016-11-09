Donate a toy to a needy child

Please remember to support the 10 000 wishes campaign to put a smile on a needy child's face.

GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - Although some toys have been received since the 10 000 Wishes campaign kicked off on 31 October, according to George Herald marketing executive, Lorraine Verhagen, they are still far from the amount of toys they need to make this campaign successful.

She appeals to the community to help them in this cause and donate a new or second hand toy to make a child smile this Christmas.

The 10 000 wishes campaign is driven by Group Editors, Algoa FM and Rotary. Gift boxes have been placed at various easily accessible venues and shops across the Southern Cape.

The campaign aims to collect 10 000 good quality presents by Friday 9 December in order to put a smile on 10 000 needy children's faces this Christmas. So please donate new or good quality used toys that are still as good as new.

Every household with kids has a cupboard full of unused toys that have barely been touched, but that would mean the world to a less fortunate child.

With the help of Rotary, all the toys in the region will be collected at the various drop off points and distributed in the area where it was donated, ensuring that the less fortunate children in your own community enjoy a merry Christmas.

All the Group Editors newspapers in the Southern Cape and Karoo are involved in the 10 000 Wishes Christmas drive and will give our readers weekly updates about the campaign.

Also tune in to Algoa FM for more on how the presents are streaming in.

The drop-off points are:

• Kidz at Mount View

Watch a video below where marketing executive, Lorraine Verhagen, explains more about the campaign:

Some of the toys that have been collected.

• George Herald office at 72 York Street