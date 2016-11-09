Translate to: 

Brutality to owl chicks

The Spotted Eagle-Owl is found throughout Southern Africa.
GEORGE NEWS - Garden Route SPCA inspectors responded to a call from a member of public saying that a group of primary school children were standing under a spotted eagle owl nest and were throwing stones at the chicks in the nest. One of the chicks was spun around a youngster's head by its leg.
 
"This is an extremely worrying situation," said Frieda Jansen van Rensburg, manager of the GR SPCA. "Callous cruelty to animals is becoming more common in our area. I was however pleased to see that the headmaster of the school took this matter seriously and disciplined the boys. Many uninformed people do not know how much owls help us all by controlling the rodents in our communities," said Jansen van Rensburg.
 
The SPCA education team will be visiting the school to teach the pupils how to care for animals. The unit is an important part of the society and visits schools and groups of people in the area to inform the public about all animals in a fun but meaningful way. Only a handful of SPCAs in South Africa have a unit like this.
 
The Spotted Eagle-Owl is found throughout Southern Africa and is the most common large owl. It stands between 45 and 50 cm tall with a wingspan of about 1 m. The distinguishing features of the Spotted Eagle-Owl are the prominent tufts of feathers on either side of its head, which it erects into 'ears' or 'horns', and its bright yellow eyes.
 
Unknowingly the boys who stoned the owls were at risk. If the owl feels threatened in its breeding season, e.g. when people come too close to the nest, these owls may become aggressive and attack to defend their nest and chicks, flying at people and scratching them with their sharp talons.
 
The SPCA pleads with residents to respect and leave alone all wildlife and to preserve the waning fauna heritage.
 
The only time intervention is necessary is when an animal is injured or in danger in which case nature conservation (for all wildlife) or the SPCA should be contacted immediately.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
11:07 (GMT+2), Tue, 15 November 2016
