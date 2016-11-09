Translate to: 

Military academy races for charity

Military academy races for charity
The running platoon coming down Hope Street during last year's Trans Enduro.
GEORGE NEWS - On Friday 25 November, the students of the military academy, who also houses Stellenbosch University’s (SU) faculty of military science, based in Saldanha, embarks on a nine-day endurance race by land and sea to do charity work, as well as raise funds for charity.
 
The money will go towards community development projects run by Maties' community service and Masiza, the military academy’s community service organisation.
 
Each year, the academy's students raise funds by planning, organising and participating an Exercise Trans Enduro. Four teams including land, running, cycling and sea teams travel from Port Elizabeth to Saldanha over nine days. A total of 200 academy students will participate in the event this year.
 
The cycling team covers a certain distance on bicycles, the sea team travels along the coast in two rubber dinghies and the land team drives with vehicles from town to town collecting money and preparing for the other teams’ arrival.
 
The running team covers a distance of 10km each day. At certain points the teams change and they perform community service in towns along the way: cleaning streets and neighbourhoods, painting school buildings and visiting retirement homes.
 
The exercise is planned and executed by academy students. It is aimed at developing leadership skills and enhancing understanding of the practical issues related to community service. In return, communities get exposed to the high calibre of young men and women serving in defence of the country.
 
It is also a tradition that the mayor of each town writes a short letter of goodwill to the mayor of the next town. The letter is handed to the exercise commander who delivers it.
 
On 25 November, the team starts at 08:00 in Port Elizabeth and travel to Jeffrey’s Bay. The next day they travel to Plettenberg Bay where they stay until Sunday 27 November.
 
On Monday 28 November, they move on to George and on Tuesday 29 November to Stilbaai. On Wednesday, 30 November, they depart for Struisbaai, the next day to Hermanus and then Houtbay to return to Saldanha on Saturday 3 December. For more information, contact Capt Ashwell Lourens on 078 903 1514.
 
09:58 (GMT+2), Tue, 15 November 2016
