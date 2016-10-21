Translate to: 

George Hospital sends surgery patients home

George hospital. Photo: Hugo Redelinghuys
GEORGE NEWS - Patients who arrived at the George Hospital early on Tuesday morning (8 November) for scheduled surgery on Wednesday, were highly upset when they were turned away due to a shortage of beds and an increase in the demand for emergency surgery.

The patients – some of whom have waited for more than a year to get a spot in the theatre - were due to undergo procedures varying from hip replacements to mastectomies.

As a district hospital, many of the patients had travelled far and had to make special arrangements to get to George for their operations. Many of the patients burst into tears at the news of the postponement.

The Western Cape department of health confirmed that George Hospital is currently facing significant service pressure due to the number of emergency cases referred to, and seen at the facility.
 
“There is a particularly high demand for hospital beds and emergency surgery at present. Contingency plans have been put in place to provide additional staff and the operating theatres are currently functioning at full capacity, “said health spokesperson, Bianca Carls.

“During periods of high demand, it may be necessary to postpone some non- emergency surgeries in order to medically assist patients who require immediate attention. Unfortunately, these occurrences can not necessarily be pre-empted.”

She said the hospital tries to inform patients about the postponement ahead of time, but as a postponement is the last resort, the decision to postpone can come at short notice.
 
“Some patients have been cancelled this week, but there is not an excessive amount of elective surgeries that have been postponed. The hospital management would like to apologise to patients and their families for any inconvenience and distress caused as a result.”

She said the hospital is working closely with support services, in particular Emergency Medical Service and local district hospitals to manage the situation.

One of the patients told the George Herald that a doctor told her that one of the theatres was non-operative – the George Herald is waiting for confirmation of this. The patients who have been sent home and are awaiting new slots at the hospital.
 
More information to follow as it becomes available.
 
ARTICLE: ILSE SCHOONRAAD, GEORGE HERALD EDITOR
 
ARTICLE: ILSE SCHOONRAAD, GEORGE HERALD EDITOR
15:43 (GMT+2), Thu, 10 November 2016
