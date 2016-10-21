George Hospital sends surgery patients home

George hospital. Photo: Hugo Redelinghuys

One of the patients told the George Herald that a doctor told her that one of the theatres was non-operative – the George Herald is waiting for confirmation of this. The patients who have been sent home and are awaiting new slots at the hospital.

GEORGE NEWS - Patients who arrived at the George Hospital early on Tuesday morning (8 November) for scheduled surgery on Wednesday, were highly upset when they were turned away due to a shortage of beds and an increase in the demand for emergency surgery.The patients – some of whom have waited for more than a year to get a spot in the theatre - were due to undergo procedures varying from hip replacements to mastectomies.As a district hospital, many of the patients had travelled far and had to make special arrangements to get to George for their operations. Many of the patients burst into tears at the news of the postponement.“During periods of high demand, it may be necessary to postpone some non- emergency surgeries in order to medically assist patients who require immediate attention. Unfortunately, these occurrences can not necessarily be pre-empted.”She said the hospital is working closely with support services, in particular Emergency Medical Service and local district hospitals to manage the situation.