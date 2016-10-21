Preterm births on the rise

Preterm infants represent the biggest child patient group at George Hospital. Photo: George Hospital

GEORGE NEWS - The World Health Organisation estimates that 15 million babies are born prematurely each year, making a substantial contribution to neonatal mortality rates.

Preterm infants represent the largest child patient group and on World Prematurity Day on Thursday 17 November the aim is to create awareness of prematurity, its causes, and ways to avoid preterm births.

George Hospital's Neonatal Unit chief, Dr Ilse Els-Goussard says, "The hospital has planned a series of events to create awareness of World Prematurity Day. Activities include a World Prematurity Day park run on Saturday 19 November at the Botanical Gardens and an internal campaign at the hospital to spur hope and encouragement among the families of preterm babies."

Premature birth is idiopathic (relates to any conditions which arise spontaneously for which the cause is unknown) or can be due to maternal infection, maternal hypertensive disorder and antepartum haemorrhage. Worldwide, care provided to preterm infants is focused on cost-effectiveness. More than three-quarters of premature babies can be saved with feasible, cost-effective care.

Special care for both mother and baby is important during child birth and in the postnatal period. It includes antenatal steroid injections (given to pregnant women at risk of preterm labour under a strict set criteria to strengthen the baby's lungs), kangaroo mother care (the baby is carried by the mother with skin-to-skin contact and frequent breastfeeding) and antibiotics to treat new-born infections.

• Pre-eclampsia (PE): A disorder of pregnancy characterised by high blood pressure and a large amount of protein in the urine.

• Social factors such as late booking, maternal substance abuse including ethanol and smoking.

• A staggering 20% of all premature deliveries at the George Hospital are born to mothers who are under 20 years of age.

"This puts a massive burden on the community. The hospital has tried to address this and is making progress as the percentage is down to 14%, but over the past months, the number of very young teenagers delivering babies at George Hospital has increased rapidly," says Els-Goussard.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'