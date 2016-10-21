Translate to: 

Make magic happen with 10 000 Wishes

Make magic happen with 10 000 Wishes
Group Editors, Algoa FM and Rotary have joined hands in launching the 10 000 Wishes campaign.
GEORGE NEWS - The 10 000 wishes campaign driven by Group Editors, Algoa FM and Rotary kicked off on Monday 31 October and gift boxes have been placed at various easily accessible venues and shops across the Southern Cape.
 
The campaign aims to collect 10 000 good quality presents by Friday 9 December in order to put a smile on 10 000 needy children's faces this Christmas. So please donate new or good quality used toys that are still as good as new. Every household with kids has a cupboard full of unused toys that have barely been touched, but that would mean the world to a less fortunate child.

With the help of Rotary, all the toys in the region will be collected at the various drop off points and distributed in the area where it was donated, ensuring that the less fortunate children in your own community enjoy a merry Christmas.
 
All the Group Editors newspapers in the Southern Cape and Karoo are involved in the 10 000 Wishes Christmas drive and will give our readers weekly updates about the campaign.
 
Also tune in to Algoa FM for more on how the presents are streaming in.
 
The drop-off points are: 
• George Herald office at 72 York Street
• Kidz at Mount View

 
With one of the gift boxes that have been placed at various drop off points in the Southern Cape and Karoo are from left: Suzette Herrer (editor Mossel Bay Advertiser), Shirley Coetzee (sales manager Mossel Bay Advertiser, Rick Clutton (Rotary) and Pauline Calvert (Rotary).
 
 
 
16:19 (GMT+2), Wed, 09 November 2016
