Remembrance Day Parade on Sunday

During last year's Remembrance Day Parade.

For more information, contact Tempest on 044 871 5056 or atclarks@telkomsa.net

GEORGE NEWS - A Remembrance Day Parade will be held on Sunday, 13 November at the cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance at the Moth Outeniqua Shellhole in Rijk Tulbach Street at 11:00.All interested parties are welcome to attend. Wreaths will be laid in memory of the fallen who gave their lives for their countries during the two great wars, the Korean war and other theatres of war that took place, including conflicts in South Africa.