GO GEORGE welcomes new ticket vendors

GO GEORGE buses. Photo: Supplied.
GEORGE NEWS - GO GEORGE is welcoming a huge number of new vendors to the existing businesses and home shops selling their bus tickets.
The number of ticket vendors now stand at 32, servicing communities all over town and supporting the bus service’s drive to encourage passengers to buy their tickets before boarding the bus.
“It is no use, however, asking passengers to buy their tickets upfront if a vendor is not within their reach,” says James Robb, GO GEORGE Manager.
“We embarked on a campaign a while ago to recruit more vendors within communities, and are really happy with the turnout.”
According to Robb, there are two reasons for wanting the passengers to buy their tickets off-bus. “It slows down the boarding process when passengers buy their tickets from the driver on the bus, and becomes very difficult to keep to our time schedules and get passengers to their destinations on time.
And secondly, passengers with R50, R100 or even R200 notes wanting to buy their tickets on the bus, immediately depletes the money float issued to the driver. At the vendors, they don’t have to keep change ready to buy their tickets. All in all, going to the bus with your ticket in your hand, is beneficial to all.”
Ticket vendors are allowed to sell tickets at bus stops if they want to expand their sales in that way. Passengers are welcome to support them, making sure that the ticket is an original GO GEORGE ticket, and selling at the price of R8.50 per single ticket, and R75 for a multi-journey ticket with 10 trips.
GO GEORGE tickets are identifiable by the foil on the front bottom of the single ticket, colour printing on the front with a serial number printed in the white space, and grey printing on the back.
Currently operational vendors:
- Denro Trading, Hibiscus Street, Pacaltsdorp
- Captain's Cabin, Cradock Street, George CBD
- WGSW Enterprises, Tulip Street, Pacaltsdorp
- Engen Eco Stop, Heather Park
- Shell Kraaibosch, Knysna Road
- Good and More, Cradock Street, CBD
- Rosedale Superette, Genesis Street, Rosedale
- Pacaltsdorp Superette, Church Street, Pacaltsdorp
- Caltex Fourway Motors, York Street, Pacaltsdorp Industria
- Millies, George Road, Blanco
- Janine Busy Corner Shop, Wolhuter Street, Lavalia
- South Cape Motors, Courtenay Street
- Albert Straat Vulstasie, Nelson Mandela Bvd, CBD/Industrial
- Eden Caltex, Courtenay Street
- Keith Fortuin, 32 John Kretzen Street, Blanco
- Atlantic Oil, Nelson Mandela Bvd, George Industria
- Total Sandkraal, Nelson Mandela Bvd, George Industria
- Fresh Stop on York, York Street
- JPH Pato, 7852 Adam Street, Rosedale
- Riadh Trading (old Pacaltsdorp Butchery), Protea Rd, Pacaltsdorp
- Community Clothing Chemicals, Kondor Street, Rosemoor
- Roma's Catering Enterprises, Section Street, Pacaltsdorp
- Smart's Take Aways, O'Connel Street, Rosemoor
- Heinrich Cook , 6490 Protea Rd, Pacaltsdorp
