Translate to: 

GO GEORGE welcomes new ticket vendors

GO GEORGE welcomes new ticket vendors
GO GEORGE buses. Photo: Supplied.
GEORGE NEWS - GO GEORGE is welcoming a huge number of new vendors to the existing businesses and home shops selling their bus tickets.
 
The number of ticket vendors now stand at 32, servicing communities all over town and supporting the bus service’s drive to encourage passengers to buy their tickets before boarding the bus.
 
“It is no use, however, asking passengers to buy their tickets upfront if a vendor is not within their reach,” says James Robb, GO GEORGE Manager.
 
“We embarked on a campaign a while ago to recruit more vendors within communities, and are really happy with the turnout.”
 
According to Robb, there are two reasons for wanting the passengers to buy their tickets off-bus. “It slows down the boarding process when passengers buy their tickets from the driver on the bus, and becomes very difficult to keep to our time schedules and get passengers to their destinations on time.
 
And secondly, passengers with R50, R100 or even R200 notes wanting to buy their tickets on the bus, immediately depletes the money float issued to the driver. At the vendors, they don’t have to keep change ready to buy their tickets. All in all, going to the bus with your ticket in your hand, is beneficial to all.”
 
Ticket vendors are allowed to sell tickets at bus stops if they want to expand their sales in that way. Passengers are welcome to support them, making sure that the ticket is an original GO GEORGE ticket, and selling at the price of R8.50 per single ticket, and R75 for a multi-journey ticket with 10 trips.
 
GO GEORGE tickets are identifiable by the foil on the front bottom of the single ticket, colour printing on the front with a serial number printed in the white space, and grey printing on the back.
 
Currently operational vendors:
  • Denro Trading, Hibiscus Street, Pacaltsdorp
  • Captain's Cabin, Cradock Street, George CBD
  • WGSW Enterprises, Tulip Street, Pacaltsdorp
  • Engen Eco Stop, Heather Park
  • Shell Kraaibosch, Knysna Road
  • Good and More, Cradock Street, CBD
  • Rosedale Superette, Genesis Street, Rosedale
  • Pacaltsdorp Superette, Church Street, Pacaltsdorp
  • Caltex Fourway Motors, York Street, Pacaltsdorp Industria
  • Millies, George Road, Blanco
  • Janine Busy Corner Shop, Wolhuter Street, Lavalia
  • South Cape Motors, Courtenay Street
  • Albert Straat Vulstasie, Nelson Mandela Bvd, CBD/Industrial
  • Eden Caltex, Courtenay Street
  • Keith Fortuin, 32 John Kretzen Street, Blanco
  • Atlantic Oil, Nelson Mandela Bvd, George Industria
  • Total Sandkraal, Nelson Mandela Bvd, George Industria
  • Fresh Stop on York, York Street
  • JPH Pato, 7852 Adam Street, Rosedale
  • Riadh Trading (old Pacaltsdorp Butchery), Protea Rd, Pacaltsdorp
  • Community Clothing Chemicals, Kondor Street, Rosemoor
  • Roma's Catering Enterprises, Section Street, Pacaltsdorp
  • Smart's Take Aways, O'Connel Street, Rosemoor
  • Heinrich Cook , 6490 Protea Rd, Pacaltsdorp
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
07:59 (GMT+2), Tue, 08 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
Stephen Strange, one of the world's top neurosurgeons, is injured in a car...
Indignation
Indignation
In 1951, Marcus, a working-class Jewish student from New Jersey, attends a...
Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
How do you consume your news?
Social media
George Herald 8%
Websites
George Herald 41%
Newspapers
George Herald 10%
All of the above
George Herald 42%
Men
Women
Search
SilverFox21
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 40.
omega303
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 56.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up