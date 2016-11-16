Translate to: 

Learn CPR... you could save a life

Learn CPR... you could save a life
A person giving another CPR.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - ER24 constantly urges people to learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as it is a skill that could save a person’s life. The thing about an emergency is that you never know when one may arise.
 
Anyone including family, friends and colleagues could suffer cardiac arrest for example. You may just be the only one around who could possibly save them.
 
Willem Stassen, ER24 Critical Care Paramedic provides some facts:
 
What is CPR?
CPR is the artificial means of ensuring that there is still blood flow to the brain and vital organs in the absence of a heartbeat (when someone goes into cardiac arrest).
 
When exactly should CPR be performed?
Any patient who is unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse should have CPR started. Research has shown that it is often difficult to definitively feel a pulse on these patients. For this reason it is suggested that any patient who is not breathing or who is breathing abnormally (gasping) should have CPR started immediately.
 
What does CPR do?
CPR provides blood and oxygen to the heart muscle during compressions in order for the heart to have energy to restart. The chances of survival without brain damage diminishes every minute that no CPR is done.
 
How do you initiate CPR?
This is done by applying external pressure to the chest by means of compressions. By applying this external pressure, blood is squeezed from the heart and chest cavity and circulated through the rest of the body, thus allowing for blood flow.
 
Start CPR by interlocking your fingers and placing both hands on the breast bone of the chest. This is right in the centre of the chest. Push down onto the breast bone, keeping your arms straight.
 
Release the compression and repeat at a rate of at least 100 compressions per minute. CPR should only be stopped if your life is in danger, if you are physically exhausted to the point where you cannot continue or until help arrives.
 
It is no longer required to do mouth-to-mouth during CPR as it discourages people from starting CPR. Research has shown that there is no difference in mortality (survival) when patients are given compression-only CPR or where mouth-to-mouth is performed intermittently.
 
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
08:02 (GMT+2), Fri, 23 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you making any New Year's Resolutions?
Yes
George Herald 35%
No
George Herald 65%
Men
Women
Search
Virgo40
I'm a 41 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 27 and 40.
Skyeye
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up