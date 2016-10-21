Nelson Mandela Boulevard Bridge upgraded

Workers making the finishing touches during the upgrade of the bridge in Nelson Mandela Boulevard (crossing Hope Street) on Wednesday, 2 November.

GEORGE NEWS - The upgrading of the bridge in Nelson Mandela Boulevard (section between Foundry and Merriman Streets) crossing Hope Street, was finished at a cost of R1,2 million.

George Municipality's civil engineering directorate had to do urgent repairs at the section between Foundry and Merriman Streets.

"Besides the work on the decks that were sagging, the bridge joints also had to be replaced," said municipal spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose. "The finished product is an improved roadway for the safety of motorists."

The work was finished over a period of two weeks from 17 October to 28 October.

