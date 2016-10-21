Samaritan donates wheelchair

Sivuyile Adams with the new wheelchair he has given to Thandeka Sam.

GEORGE NEWS - Another Good Samaritan, Sivuyile Adams, has taken it upon himself to buy Thandeka Sam (40) a new wheelchair and to build her a new toilet.

Sam has been struggling to move around without a proper functioning wheelchair and when nature calls things become very difficult.

Thanks to Adams, who is an inspiring social entrepreneur who seeks to make a difference in the lives of the people of Thembalethu, particularly the poor, Sam now has a working wheelchair.

Adams is running different youth and community development projects in Thembalethu, assisting those who are in need and sometimes taking money from his own pocket. Adams said he was moved by Sam's situation as she has no proper toilet and the toilet she is currently using, is inaccessible due to her condition.

"She has two children and depends on a state grant. Her situation is very bad, I am doing all I can to help her, although it is difficult," said Adams.

Adams has not only donated a wheelchair, but he is also in the process of building Sam a new more easily accessible toilet.

"This is a huge task and I am appealing to everyone to assist me and help Sam with a new toilet. Any donations will be welcomed, such as building material," he said.

ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

