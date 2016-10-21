Translate to: 

Man stabbed to death

GEORGE NEWS - A 54-year-old man was stabbed to death in Thembalethu on Sunday 29 October by a 29-old-man after an argument.
 
According to Nontsikelelo Scritish, who knew the deceased, Thembisile Vetezo (54) was allegedly attacked by Songezo Nteshane (29) near his home.
 
Scritish said the suspect always had personal issues with the deceased.
 
"The suspect was coming back from a tavern and met the deceased near his home.
 
They exchanged words and the next moment Vetezo was crawling on the ground.
 
"He crawled to his mother, and when he finally reached her, he said, 'Call someone, Songezo stabbed me'.
After he said these words, he died on the scene," said Scritish.
 
Captain Dumile Gwavu, Thembalethu police spokesperson, said Nteshane was arrested the next day, Monday 30 October in connection with Vetezo's death.
 
"Vetezo was stabbed in his upper body at about 22:00 in the evening.
 
It appears the two had an argument after they both came back from a tavern," said Gwavu.
 
Thembalethu police have also arrested 47 people for various crimes during last weekend during various operations in the area.
 
The crimes include murder, rape, housebreaking, drunken disorderly and riotous behaviour, contravening the road traffic act, possession of dagga, possession of tik, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of dangerous weapons, possession of mandrax and theft.
 
10:28 (GMT+2), Fri, 04 November 2016
