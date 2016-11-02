Translate to: 

Update: Driver ends up in ditch

The white Toyota landed in a storm water ditch in Hope Street after the driver lost control of his car. Photos: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS - The driver of a Toyota Corolla is extremely lucky to be alive after he missed a bend in Hope Street yesterday afternoon, 2 November.
 
The Toyota left the road next to the George correctional facility, mounted the pavement and careened down the grass embankment, landing nose first and upside down in a storm water culvert.
 
An eye-witness, Gregory Moses, who was travelling in the opposite direction towards town, saw the accident happen. "The car left the road and I watched as it landed in the ditch about 200 metres further down the road."
 
Another passing motorist, Wilfred West stopped and helped the driver, Ivan Sweetland (25) out of the wreckage.
 
"I helped him out through the front window on the driver's side, which luckily, was open. I laid him down on his back next to the wreck. I know the youngster. We used to work together," West told the George Herald on the scene. Sweetland was alone in the car.
 
Another by-stander phoned the police and emergency services. The ER24 medic who was attending to the injured driver, said his condition was not serious, but that Sweetland complained of leg and pelvic pains. He was taken to the George provincial hospital for x-rays.
 
Western Cape government health confirmed that Sweetland was treated at the George hospital's emergency unit on yesterday, Wednesday 2 November, for soft tissue injuries and was discharged on the same day.
 
 
ARTICLE AND PHOTO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
14:22 (GMT+2), Thu, 03 November 2016
