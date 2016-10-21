Translate to: 

Pacaltsdorp footbridge wins national award

Pacaltsdorp footbridge wins national award
The Pacaltsdorp pedestrian bridge have won the national Vital Engineering 2016 award for structural engineering.
GEORGE NEWS - The designers and builders of the Pacaltsdorp pedestrian bridge, completed in March last year, have won the Vital Engineering 2016 award for structural engineering at an awards evening at Emperor's Palace in Kempton Park.
 
SMEC South Africa, COA Architecture and Design and Civils 2000 received the award at the annual SA Institute of Civil Engineering (SAICE) and SA Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors (SAFCEC) awards where the most outstanding civil engineering achievements for 2015/2016 were announced.
 
John van Wyk of Craft of Architecture (COA), said they are delighted with the award. "The bridge engineer specialist from SMEC, John Anderson, envisioned the original ribbon concept which we embraced and is evident in the structure and detailing. It was a pleasure to work with the team and to have this project recognised."
 
The 65 metre long continuous four-span footbridge over the N2, was designed using innovative technology with a self-anchored, stress-ribbon arch bridge structure that required highly skilled structural carpenters and left no room for construction error.
 
The project is part of a comprehensive move of the George Municipality to actively improve pedestrian safety along the N2.
 
George municipal civil engineering director, Harold Basson said the municipality is very proud to be associated with this project. "The professional team as well as the contractor are congratulated. The final project is something that George can be proud of and also provides a valuable facility to the community."
 
 
A pleased cyclist crossing the bridge.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
16:04 (GMT+2), Thu, 03 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
Stephen Strange, one of the world's top neurosurgeons, is injured in a car...
Indignation
Indignation
In 1951, Marcus, a working-class Jewish student from New Jersey, attends a...
Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
How do you consume your news?
Social media
George Herald 11%
Websites
George Herald 47%
Newspapers
George Herald 11%
All of the above
George Herald 32%
Men
Women
Search
freetolive
I'm a 57 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 65.
Boertjie132
I'm a 50 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up