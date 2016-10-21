Pacaltsdorp footbridge wins national award

The Pacaltsdorp pedestrian bridge have won the national Vital Engineering 2016 award for structural engineering.

GEORGE NEWS - The designers and builders of the Pacaltsdorp pedestrian bridge, completed in March last year, have won the Vital Engineering 2016 award for structural engineering at an awards evening at Emperor's Palace in Kempton Park.

SMEC South Africa, COA Architecture and Design and Civils 2000 received the award at the annual SA Institute of Civil Engineering (SAICE) and SA Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors (SAFCEC) awards where the most outstanding civil engineering achievements for 2015/2016 were announced.

John van Wyk of Craft of Architecture (COA), said they are delighted with the award. "The bridge engineer specialist from SMEC, John Anderson, envisioned the original ribbon concept which we embraced and is evident in the structure and detailing. It was a pleasure to work with the team and to have this project recognised."

The 65 metre long continuous four-span footbridge over the N2, was designed using innovative technology with a self-anchored, stress-ribbon arch bridge structure that required highly skilled structural carpenters and left no room for construction error.

The project is part of a comprehensive move of the George Municipality to actively improve pedestrian safety along the N2.

George municipal civil engineering director, Harold Basson said the municipality is very proud to be associated with this project. "The professional team as well as the contractor are congratulated. The final project is something that George can be proud of and also provides a valuable facility to the community."

