NMMU campus opens, but still deserted

Lonwabo Nogilana, chairperson of the NMMU George SRC, says everyone is committed to completing the 2016 academic year. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - The NMMU George campus remained quiet this week as the deadlock on the Fees Must Fall protest continued despite an announcement last week by the university management that it will commence with varied teaching and learning methods from Monday 31 October.

This would have included classes, on and off campus, assignments, online methodologies, practical excursions, group work as means of completing the 2016 academic year.

The statement was issued notwithstanding the students rejecting the court mandated mediation negotiations at a mass Fees Must Fall report back meeting on Thursday 27 October in Port Elizabeth. At the meeting students decided to continue with the shutdown of all the NMMU campuses.

The original high court interdict supporting the opening of the university, remains in place, while the national directive to the police ensures that they are on stand-by to meet their obligations in the event of any contravention of the interdict.

Lonwabo Nogilana, student representative council (SRC) chairperson at the George campus, confirmed that on Saturday 29 October the NMMU George students also rejected the mediation process that took place in Port Elizabeth campus. “The George SRC demands that it be included in the negotiation process and not only receive an unsigned document from the various meetings held in Port Elizabeth.”

Nogilana said the SRC received a commitment from the students to complete the 2016 academic year, but the university is deliberately denying students the right to engage on the issues that have been put on the table.

“On Tuesday 1 November, to our surprise, we were told at an engagement meeting by the NMMU George management, that this mediation meeting was converted into a discussion with no powers.

This is frustrating the Fees Must Fall students as we want to complete the 2016 academic year but at the same time demand that our debt clearance agreement must be honoured.”

The debt clearance refers to the commitment to clear the debt of the poor and missing middle students who are academically deserving. The missing middle refers to a student whose family’s household income is less than R600 000 per annum, as explained by Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande.

The negotiation team was told that the George campus does not have the decision making power. “So we are taking our issues to the relevant people who can make the decisions,” said Nogilana

Alet van Tonder, NMMU George spokesperson on Monday said NMMU is obliged to serve all students. "The George campus is to continue with a student-friendly academic completion plan as far as possible.”

Van Tonder said the university first had to share information with all role players regarding the implementation of the university’s academic recovery plan, including the assessment of services and facilities on campus, before starting lectures yesterday 2 November.

However, on Wednesday morning Van Tonder said engagements with stakeholders ended inconclusively on Tuesday.

"The university remains fully committed to the completion of the academic year, and ongoing engagement, and all efforts are now being focused to assist students in preparing for the upcoming examinations, with, amongst others, the flexible option to write exams either in November/December or in January.

Van Tonder confirmed the transport shuttle service will be reinstated on the same routes, times and pick-up points applicable before the shutdown. This includes trips from Pacaltsdorp via Thembalethu to the campus.