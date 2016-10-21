Update: Policeman survives shooting

Constable Trevor Lindoor survived after he was shot twice while on duty in Thembalethu in June 2015.

GEORGE NEWS - The attempted murder case against Mvuyisi Nomnganga (27) who allegedly shot an on-duty policeman, constable Trevor Lindoor in June 2015, was withdrawn in the George regional court on Monday.

The case will however be added to another high profile case involving a robbery syndicate which operated in George.

According to information the gun used in the Lindoor shooting was also used in other crimes involving the syndicate, to which Nomnganga belonged. He will now stand trial with the other men who were arrested after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided to combine all the cases.

All the suspects will appear again in court on Monday, 5 December.

Nomnganga was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting Constable Trevor Lindoor (35) twice - in his chin and upper right arm - on 18 June 2015.

Lindoor and a colleague stopped in 34th Street, Zone 7 after noticing a suspicious looking man. Nomnganga allegedly opened fire on Lindoor, who in turn returned fire and wounded Nomnganga in the buttocks.

He was arrested in his home town of Tsomo, situated between Queenstown and Mthatha, in July last year and remain in custody after he was denied bail.

The police earlier said that Nomnganga has been linked to at least two armed robberies that occurred in Blanco and Pacaltsdorp during May 2015 and will face further charges of armed robbery and possibly carjacking.