Car lands on roof in ditch

A car landed on its roof in a ditch in Hope Street this afternoon.

GEORGE NEWS - A Toyota Corolla left the road on a bend in Hope Street this afternoon and landed on its roof in a storm water culvert.

Eyewitness Gregory Moses was travelling towards town when he saw the car mount the curb, leave the road and careen down the grass verge before landing in the ditch.

Another passing motorist, Wilfred West helped to extricate the driver, Donald Sweetman from the car and laid him down on his back. West comforted Sweetman until the ER24 ambulance arrived.

“I know the youngster, we used to work together,” West told the George Herald.

There were no passengers in the car.

The ER24 medic that was attending to Sweetman said his condition was not serious but that he complained of leg and pelvic pains.

He was taken to the George Provincial Hospital for x-rays.

ARTICLE AND PHOTO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'