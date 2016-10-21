It'sssss snake season

The red lipped herald prefers to eat frogs, but will take lizards and in adulthood, small rodents. It is normally associated with damp habitats and is sometimes found in urban gardens where there is sufficient moisture to sustain its amphibian prey. It is a back-fanged snake with a mild venom that does not result in significant medical symptoms for humans

GEORGE NEWS - It is that time of the year again when snakes become very active and are often found in and around homes.

Here are a few tips provided by Christo Theron, operational director of Firstcare Wildfire Support on what to do when you do encounter a snake.

Field mice, toads and frogs often come into houses for food, and because animals like this are a snake's natural diet, snakes will enter your home in order to find food.

If you find a snake in your house, it is important to stay calm.

While there are a number of snake species in the area that are not harmful to humans, it's best to treat any snake as potentially venomous if you are not sure what species it is.

Do not try to kill the snake as it will try to defend itself if it feels threatened and you will have a far greater chance of being bitten.

Get your children and family pets away from the snake as a safety precaution, and everyone should keep a safe distance from it, about three meters should do it.

Keep an eye on the snake at all times till the snake catcher arrives as snakes tend to disappear very quickly which make it extremely difficult or maybe even impossible for the catcher to find it.

Keep in mind that the snake will probably feel threatened and it's intention will be to get away from any movement and retreat to the closest and safest dark spot it can find.

Contact your local fire department for a list of snake catchers in the area, Firstcare Wildfire Support directly on 079 190 9428 or Nick Kolberg on 083 262 5934 for any snakes in the George area.

Should you get bitten by a snake try to take a photo of it for identification purposes and contact medical help immediately.

Move as little as possible, do NOT cut the wound, suck on the wound or apply ice or electric shock.

In the Garden Route we only have a few snakes that are very venomous and with only the Cape Cobra that has a very fast acting venom which can lead to breathing problems very soon after the bite.

If you live in an area with an abundance of snakes it might be a good idea to do a snake awareness course.

This normally also includes basic first aid for snake bite. For info on such courses feel free to contact Firstcare Wildfire Support on 079 190 9428.

Snakes serve a crucial role in the eco-system so please do not kill them.

