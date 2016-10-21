Cell phone replaced for helpless client

MTN logo.

GEORGE NEWS - An elderly, bedridden George resident, Barbara Nicholls has been struggling to communicate properly with the outside world since she signed a cell phone contract with MTN that included a new phone.

Nicholls, who lives on her own, complains that after she switched to the new contract and phone, she all of a sudden had so many dropped calls, that she was forced to borrow a phone from a friend. Her phone is her lifeline.

She signed the contract on 5 August at an MTN service provider in York Street (next to Third Generation). With the help of a friend, she managed to return to the shop twice to ask for assistance, but to no avail. Her health deteriorated further and she was powerless. A neighbour stepped in on Nicholls' behalf, but this also led to a dead-end.

The George Herald sent an enquiry to MTN's press office and Larry Annetts, chief consumer officer of MTN SA, apologised to Nicholls for any inconvenience caused.

"We would like to confirm that Mrs Nicholls will be given a new handset to replace the one she received during her upgrade."

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

