Young singer donates soccer kit

GEORGE NEWS - Touwsranten singer/musician Jonty Hendrix (22), who walked off with R10 000 after winning the George Has Talent competition in October, generously spent part of the prize money kitting out the Young Stars soccer team in bright red gear.

Jonty wanted his local community to benefit from his success, and the players were excited to have proper attire for the first time. Jonty also plays for the team. "We mostly play in Touwsranten, but occasionally we play in other towns like Oudtshoorn."

Jonty spent the remaining prize money on a percussion box to accompany himself while playing the guitar. He hopes his musical career will take off with the recognition of his talent.

Badisa, a charitable organisation that staged the fundraising event, was thrilled at his willingness to share his good fortune. They shared the happy moment when the gear was handed over to the team.

Jonty considers himself fortunate to have mentors like Hoekwil residents Richard and Melanie Groves, who have taken a keen interest in him, supporting him in any way they can - even taking him to driving lessons, and introducing him to all styles of music. The couple have known Jonty since he was 12 and the three sometimes play together.

"I play the guitar and my Melanie djembe drums. She has given Jonty drumming lessons and also taught other Touwsranten children how to beat the drums, "says Richard.

"Jonty is very much his own man, and has a strong sense of fashion. And yes, his music and voice are unique and distinctive. After he won the talent competition, there were requests for him to perform at weddings and cocktail parties."

Contact Jonty through Richard on 078 579 2646.

ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

