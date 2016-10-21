City prayer event on Sunday

Generic image

GEORGE NEWS - A corporate city prayer event will be held at Makarios Assemblies of God in Canary Street, Rosemoor on Sunday 6 November from 18:00 to 20:00.

The evening will be chaired by Apostle Jannie Horne from Eagle's Nest Ministries and the word brought by Reverent Peter Veysie, the leader of the Methodist churches in the George region.

"We will be praying for our town and the church, for salvation and social restoration and invite all Christians to join the event," says Pastor Hylton Langeveldt of Tipping Point Prayer Network that is organising the event.

