New school bus for disabled

The new Eden Sport for Disability School bus with some of the learners.

GEORGE NEWS - The new Eden Sport for the Disabled School bus purchased in February is now fully operative. The bus was funded by the Hansie Cronje Trust in partnership with Carpe Diem school.

"It took us time to sort out the fitting of the wheelchair lift, branding and the vehicle registration in the name of Eden sports for the disabled. Up to now it could only be used on routes in which able-bodied children were collected. Now it is all system go for everyone," said Karools Hauptfleisch, headmaster of Carpe Diem School.

Apart from transporting disabled athletes, the bus is also used to transport disabled learners to and from Carpe Diem School.

The original bus, funded by the Trust in 2003, and used for many years to transport athletes to and from disability sports meetings, was traded in on the new bus.

The trust fund in the name of the late Hansie Cronje, former Protea cricket captain, was established by his family after his death in a plane crash in the Outeniqua mountains.

The fund has been involved with disability sport for the past 15 years.

The Eden Sport for the Disabled and Carpe Diem School thanks the Hansie Cronje Trust, and especially Bertha Du Plessis, for their kindness and ongoing involvement with disability sport.

